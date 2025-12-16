Tuesday's session marks the only on-field workout of the week for the Rams, who won't hold any traditional practices in advance of Thursday's game against the Seahawks. While Adams' absence Tuesday is thus noteworthy, McVay said that he hasn't ruled out the veteran wideout, who will be given "every chance" to play Thursday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. If the Rams elect to list Adams as questionable following the release of Wednesday's injury report, his status could end up coming down to a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.