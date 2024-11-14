Fantasy Football
Davante Adams Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Adams (wrist/illness) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams, who is listed as dealing with both an illness and a wrist issue, didn't practice Wednesday, so his continued absence Thursday puts the focus on what the wideout is able to do Friday in terms of getting a handle on his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Colts. Adams will likely need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Week 11 action without an injury designation.

