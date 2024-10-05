Davante Adams Injury: Trade talks likely to intensify

Trade discussions involving Adams (hamstring) are likely to ramp up next week as additional teams consider offers for the wide receiver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams informed Las Vegas early this week that he would like to be traded, with the Jets and Saints reportedly his preferred organizations. The star wideout's current hamstring injury will keep him out of the Raiders' Week 5 game versus Denver and could delay the urgency of getting a deal done, but it doesn't seem likely to stand in the way of an eventual trade. Adams has said he is open to playing for several different teams, making a deal more likely to materialize.