Davante Adams Injury: Uncertain for Week 5

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that the status of Adams (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Broncos will depend on what he's able to do in practice this week, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Adams has been described as week-to-week due to the hamstring injury that kept him from suiting up for Las Vegas' 20-16 win over the Browns in Week 4, but it sounds like the standout receiver hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 5. As such, Adams' practice status on Wednesday's first official injury report of the week could be telling as to his chances of suiting up. Jakobi Meyers drew 10 targets with Adams sidelined versus Denver, while Tre Tucker was targeted six times and managed to score a rushing TD. Both players will figure to continue handling increased roles until Adams is cleared to return.