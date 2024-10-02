Fantasy Football
Davante Adams headshot

Davante Adams Injury: Unlikely to play Week 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 9:00am

Adams isn't expected to play Sunday against the Broncos due to his hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- is viewed as week-to-week with his injury and is also a candidate to be traded by the Raiders, per Schefter. Regardless of what happens on the latter front, however, Adams is trending toward remaining sidelined this weekend. If that's the case, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and DJ Turner would be in line to lead the Raiders' receiver corps versus Denver.

Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders
