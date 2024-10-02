Davante Adams Injury: Unlikely to play Week 5

Adams isn't expected to play Sunday against the Broncos due to his hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- is viewed as week-to-week with his injury and is also a candidate to be traded by the Raiders, per Schefter. Regardless of what happens on the latter front, however, Adams is trending toward remaining sidelined this weekend. If that's the case, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and DJ Turner would be in line to lead the Raiders' receiver corps versus Denver.