Davante Adams Injury: Won't play Sunday

Coach Antonio Pierce relayed Friday that Adams (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Adams was added to the Raiders' injury report Thursday after being limited by a hamstring issue, and he'll sit this one out and target a potential return to action Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Broncos. In Adams' absence, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker will lead the team's Week 4 WR corps, with DJ Turner, Tyreik McAllister and Ramel Keyton also on hand.