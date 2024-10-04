Davante Adams Injury: Won't play Sunday

Adams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Adams was unable to practice this week, and in his absence versus Denver, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and DJ Turner are in line to lead the Raiders' Week 5 wide receiver corps. While Adams' playing status this week is now confirmed, look for continued coverage in the coming days focusing on a potential deal to send the star pass catcher elsewhere.