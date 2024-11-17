Davante Adams News: Active versus Colts

Adams (illness/wrist) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Adams -- who had been listed as questionable for the contest -- missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday but logged a full session to close the week, with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich noting Friday he expected the wideout to play Sunday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. With his Week 11 availability confirmed, Adams is in line to continue to function as a key pass catcher for QB Aaron Rodgers opposite Garrett Wilson (who is averaging 10 targets a game), an arrangement that so far has resulted in Adams recording a 20/206/1 receiving line on 39 targets in four contests since arriving in a trade with the Raiders.