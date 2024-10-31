Davante Adams News: Best game yet with new team

Adams brought in seven of 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 21-13 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Adams was able to post team-best receiving yardage and target totals despite missing significant second-half time due to a concussion check. The star veteran wideout made a major splash upon his return to the game as well, recording a 37-yard touchdown grab with just under three minutes remaining to extend the Jets' lead to 21-10 and essentially seal the much-needed victory. Adams' totals were also his best yet since arriving in New York, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 10.