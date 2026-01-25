Adams finally looked healthy in the conference championship round after suffering an injury to his hamstring in Week 15 of the regular season. The 32-year-old superstar finished with a catch rate north of 50 percent for the first time in three starts this postseason, while also registering his first playoff score as a member of the Rams. Adams had a renaissance year with Los Angeles in 2025, finishing the regular season with 14 touchdown receptions in as many appearances, tying the second-highest mark of his storied 13-year career. The Rams' passing offense should have a similar makeup in 2026 with QB Matthew Stafford under center and Puka Nacua and Adams starring on the outside.