Davante Adams News: Fifth straight 1,000-yard season

Adams caught six of 12 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games split between the Raiders (three) and Jets (11).

Adams caught the third of Aaron Roders' four touchdown passes in what could be both players' final game with the Jets. The questions about whether Rodgers will return to the NFL at all don't apply to Adams, and with five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt, the 32-year-old wideout is primed to remain a fantasy force wherever he plays in 2025. Adams has a potential out in his contract this offseason, which the Jets could opt to utilize rather than committing to the two years and $71.8 million remaining on his deal.