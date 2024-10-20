Davante Adams News: Just 30 yards in Jets debut

Adams (hamstring) caught three of nine targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Adams was targeted on the Jets' first play, but it fell incomplete, foreshadowing an underwhelming night in Adams' reunion with Aaron Rodgers. While the Jets insisted that Adams had a strong grasp of the playbook and gave him plenty of playing time, the trade acquisition will undoubtedly be sharper as he gains familiarity with his new team and gets further removed from the hamstring injury that had kept Adams out since Week 3. Adams will look to bounce back from this disappointing debut in Week 8 against the Patriots.