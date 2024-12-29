Davante Adams News: Limited by hip in loss

Adams (hip) caught five of eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Adams suited up after posting just one limited practice during the week but got off to a slow start, with only one catch for nine yards in the first half. He came alive on the first possession of the third quarter, notching two catches for 32 yards in addition to drawing a pass interference penalty, but Adams faded back into obscurity after that short burst of production. Adams was held to fewer than 11 targets for only the second time in his last eight games, and his involvement could be lower than usual again in Week 18 against the Dolphins if Adams remains bothered by his hip injury.