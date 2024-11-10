Davante Adams News: Little production off 13 targets

Adams finished with six receptions (13 targets) for 31 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Arizona was dead set on stopping the Aaron Rodgers to Adams connection Sunday, and the longtime star duo did not have an answer. The 31-year-old Adams has turned in three duds and one diamond over four games since being traded to the Jets. That said, it would be hard to bench a player of Adams' caliber against the Colts next Sunday before the team goes on its bye in Week 12.