Davante Adams News: Piles up 109 yards, TD in Week 14

Adams caught nine of 11 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

After a quiet start, Adams came alive with four catches for 54 yards -- including a 34-yard reception -- on the Jets' final drive of the first half, which resulted in a go-ahead field goal. Adams kept rolling to begin the second half, catching a three-yard touchdown pass to restore the lead. Miami ultimately came back to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation and won it in overtime without giving the Jets a chance to possess the ball, but Adams still managed to post his highest yardage total as a member of the Jets. Adams has notched at least 11 targets in four of his past five games, so he's likely to play a significant role once again in Week 15 against a weak Jacksonville pass defense.