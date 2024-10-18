Davante Adams News: Set for full workload in debut

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday that he expects Adams (hamstring) to have a full workload Sunday against the Steelers, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Adams practiced without limitations Wednesday and Thursday after being acquired via trade from the Raiders on Tuesday. The star receiver isn't expected to have any limitations in his Jets debut, which will mark his first action since Week 3. Adams' lack of injury designation is a relief for his fantasy managers, who otherwise would have had a tricky decision on their hands because the Jets play in the third-to-last game of Week 7 on Sunday night.