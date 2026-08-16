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Davante Adams News: Sidelined for preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Adams did not play in the Rams' 20-12 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.

Adams and several other Rams skill position players, including Puka Nacua (groin), Jordan Whittington and Kyren Williams, observed Saturday's exhibition contest from the sidelines. Adams is coming off a strong 2025 campaign, when he led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns across 14 regular-season games and added another score in the Rams' loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Nacua and Adams will once again work as one of, if not the top wide receiver duos in the NFL for the 2026 season.

Davante Adams
Los Angeles Rams
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