Davante Adams News: Six catches in Week 11 loss

Adams (illness/wrist) caught six of seven targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Adams bounced back to lead the Jets in receiving yards after averaging an awful 2.4 yards per target in the previous game, but this still wasn't all that strong of a performance by the star wide receiver's lofty standards. Breece Hall scored two total touchdowns in the loss, while Garrett Wilson was limited to 18 receiving yards on eight targets. The Jets have been unable to get all three of those prominent playmakers going simultaneously, which has contributed to the team's dreadful 3-8 start heading into the Week 12 bye.