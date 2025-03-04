Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davante Adams headshot

Davante Adams News: Time in New York ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:17pm

The Jets released Adams on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, and the decision to release the veteran wideout saves the Jets $29.9M in salary-cap space. The 32-year-old wideout is coming off a 2024 season in which he recorded 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns over 14 games split between the Raiders (three) and Jets (11). Adams will head into free agency as one of the top available options at his position.

Davante Adams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now