Davante Adams News: Time in New York ends

The Jets released Adams on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, and the decision to release the veteran wideout saves the Jets $29.9M in salary-cap space. The 32-year-old wideout is coming off a 2024 season in which he recorded 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns over 14 games split between the Raiders (three) and Jets (11). Adams will head into free agency as one of the top available options at his position.