David Andrews Injury: Dealing with torn rotator cuff

Andrews (shoulder, IR) revealed Tuesday that he sustained a torn rotator cuff in the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the 49ers and will miss the remainder of the season, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

"In 2021, I ripped the rotator cuff off the bone. Now I've torn it in the meat of it," Andrews said, via Kadlick. "So what they're gonna try to do is put a -- now this is someone who didn't graduate college trying to explain -- but they're gonna try to put a sheath over this and hopefully the muscles regrow. It's not 100%, but it gives me the best shot to continue my football career and that's all I can ask for." Andrews turned 32 back in July and wants to continue his playing career next season. Nick Leverett replaced Andrews as the starting center in Week 5 and had a historically-bad pass-blocking afternoon versus Miami, allowing 10 pressures, the most by a center in at least the last 18 seasons.