David Andrews Injury: Fails physical

Andrews (shoulder) was released by the Patriots on Thursday with a failed physical designation, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 32-year-old played just four games in 2024 due to the injury and is in the process of rehabbing from surgery. The failed physical designation likely indicates the severity of the injury. Andrews spent 10 seasons in New England, won two Super Bowls and was named a captain in eight different campaigns, but he will now have to make a decision about his future.