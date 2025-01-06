Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Andrews headshot

David Andrews Injury: Hoping to ready next season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Andrews (shoulder) said Monday that his surgery went well and he hopes to be the Patriots' starting center next season, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

Andrews has been out of action since October due to a torn right rotator cuff. The Georgia product still has one year left on his contract, so unless he is released, he should have the opportunity to be New England's center next season.

David Andrews
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now