David Andrews Injury: Hoping to ready next season
Andrews (shoulder) said Monday that his surgery went well and he hopes to be the Patriots' starting center next season, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.
Andrews has been out of action since October due to a torn right rotator cuff. The Georgia product still has one year left on his contract, so unless he is released, he should have the opportunity to be New England's center next season.
