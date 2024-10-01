David Andrews Injury: Seeking opinions

Andrews is getting multiple medical opinions on his shoulder injury, which he suffered in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, before deciding on his path to recovery, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Andrew's exact injury is unknown, but it would seem that he and the team are trying to decide if he can play through it, rehab it or if he needs surgery to repair it. Further clarity on his potential to play Sunday against the Dolphins will likely come when the team releases its first injury report Wednesday.