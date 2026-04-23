David Bailey News: Lands with Jets

The Jets selected Bailey in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, second overall.

Bailey (6-foot-4, 251 pounds) was a standout starter for all four of his collegiate seasons - three at Stanford and one at Texas Tech - but his one season at Texas Tech was particularly memorable. Bailey was dominant for his own part, logging 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, and his efforts spearheaded a historically dominant Red Raiders defense as a unit, allowing just 11.8 points per game. With a 4.50-second Combine 40 to go with a 129-inch broad jump, Bailey confirmed he has blue-chip athleticism to go along with his strong history of production. It would be disappointing if the Jets' new defender isn't one of the league's standout pass rushers within the next two years.