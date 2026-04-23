David Bailey headshot

David Bailey News: Lands with Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 5:23pm

The Jets selected Bailey in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, second overall.

Bailey (6-foot-4, 251 pounds) was a standout starter for all four of his collegiate seasons - three at Stanford and one at Texas Tech - but his one season at Texas Tech was particularly memorable. Bailey was dominant for his own part, logging 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, and his efforts spearheaded a historically dominant Red Raiders defense as a unit, allowing just 11.8 points per game. With a 4.50-second Combine 40 to go with a 129-inch broad jump, Bailey confirmed he has blue-chip athleticism to go along with his strong history of production. It would be disappointing if the Jets' new defender isn't one of the league's standout pass rushers within the next two years.

David Bailey
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Bailey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Bailey See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
Yesterday
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
7 days ago
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
NFL
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
Author Image
Christopher Boan
8 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Picks, Analysis and Fantasy Football Impact
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Picks, Analysis and Fantasy Football Impact
Author Image
Jim Coventry
20 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
Author Image
Max Staley
23 days ago