David Edwards headshot

David Edwards News: Getting $61 million to join Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Edwards is signing a four-year, $61 million contract with the Saints on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The former starting left guard for the Bills will likely occupy the same spot in New Orleans after agreeing to a hefty contract with the Saints, which can be finalized Wednesday at the start of the new league year. Edwards has 77 regular-season NFL starts under his belt, split between the Rams and Bills.

David Edwards
New Orleans Saints
