David Long Injury: Still tending to injury

Long (hamstring) is not practicing Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Long left Sunday's loss to the Seahawks early with the injury and clearly has yet to fully recover. Furones notes that according to head coach Mike McDaniel, Long is "doing absolutely everything he can for this opportunity." The opportunity in reference is, that the West Virginia product is playing his form team, the Titans, on Monday.

David Long headshot
David Long
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
