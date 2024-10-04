David Long News: Good to go for Week 5

Long (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots and is expected to play, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After missing last Monday night's game against Tennessee, Long was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session Friday. Anthony Walker will likely head back to the bench on defense with Long back in the lineup. Through three games, Long has 21 tackles (18 solo), including two TFLs.