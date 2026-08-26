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David Long News: Signs with NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Saints signed Long to a contract Wednesday.

Long tried out with the Saints on Tuesday as they searched for additional cornerback depth. The 28-year-old will likely suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys alongside fellow newly signed cornerback Michael Davis. Long will likely be a temporary addition to the Saints as starting cornerback Quincy Riley (groin) gets his health in order.

David Long
New Orleans Saints
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