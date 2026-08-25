David Long headshot

David Long News: Trying out with New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Saints hosted Long for a tryout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Long was waived with an injury settlement from the Giants on Aug. 13. The cornerback has since cleared himself of an undisclosed injury and is all set to try to make another 53-man roster. The Saints appear to be looking at additional preseason cornerback depth, trying out Michael Davis on Tuesday as well.

David Long
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Long See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Long See More
IDP Analysis: Week 11 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 11 Review
Author Image
Dan Marcus
November 20, 2024
IDP Analysis: Week 9 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 9 Review
Author Image
Dan Marcus
November 6, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 7
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
October 20, 2024
Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Mason Cleared, Kupp and Diontae Questionable
NFL
Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Mason Cleared, Kupp and Diontae Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
October 18, 2024
NFL Game Previews: Monday Night Matchups
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Night Matchups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
October 17, 2024