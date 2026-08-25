David Long News: Trying out with New Orleans
The Saints hosted Long for a tryout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Long was waived with an injury settlement from the Giants on Aug. 13. The cornerback has since cleared himself of an undisclosed injury and is all set to try to make another 53-man roster. The Saints appear to be looking at additional preseason cornerback depth, trying out Michael Davis on Tuesday as well.
David Long
Free Agent
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