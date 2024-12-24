David Martin-Robinson News: Nabs first career reception

Martin-Robinson played two of the Titans' 61 snaps on offense and recorded a six-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Colts.

A healthy inactive throughout much of his rookie season, Martin-Robinson has suited up in each of the Titans' last three games and came through with the first reception of his career Sunday. Though he may continue to suit up for Tennessee's final two games of the season, Martin-Robinson is unlikely to see a dramatic increase in playing time while starting tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is available.