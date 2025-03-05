David Mayo News: Announces retirement

Mayo announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The 2015 fifth-round pick out of Texas State played in nine NFL seasons, starting his career with the Panthers before stints with the Giants and Commanders. Mayo's most productive season came in 2019 with the Giants, when he logged 82 tackles (52 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games. He last played for Washington in 2023, and after not being able to catch on with a team in 2024, Mayo has elected to hang up his cleats.