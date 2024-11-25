David Montgomery Injury: Listed as DNP on Monday

Montgomery (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Montgomery injured his shoulder in Sunday's win over the Colts and had to go to the locker room in the second half. He wasn't cleared to return, but after the game, Montgomery said he anticipated being ready for Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Bears. Montgomery will likely need to practice in some fashion Tuesday or Wednesday in order to play on the short week. If he's unable to go, Jahmyr Gibbs would be a candidate for increased work.