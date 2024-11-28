David Montgomery News: Active on Thanksgiving

Montgomery (shoulder) is active for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Montgomery exited this past Sunday's 24-6 win at Indianapolis late in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury and didn't return. Afterward, he told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that he believed the Lions made the right decision to rest him down the stretch and also that he intended to play Thursday. Detroit held walkthroughs during the entirety of Week 13 prep, and Montgomery followed a DNP/LP/FP practice regimen. It was enough for the sixth-year pro to be available, and he likely will retain his normal role in the backfield working in tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs, which has amounted to 169 touches for 873 yards from scrimmage and 11 rushing TDs for Montgomery in 11 appearances this season.