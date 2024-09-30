David Montgomery News: Another touchdown in win

Montgomery rushed 12 times for 40 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for a 40-yard reception in the Lions' 42-29 win over the Seahawks on Monday night.

Montgomery saw backfield mate Jahmyr Gibbs receive a pair of rushing opportunities from inside the five-yard line that he parlayed into short touchdowns. However, those were preceded by Montgomery's own one-yard scoring rush in the first quarter that served as the first points of the night for either squad. He also contributed a career-long reception on the Lions' first play from scrimmage in the second half, igniting a drive that culminated in an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown pass to Jared Goff. Montgomery has recorded a rushing touchdown in each of the first four games of the season, and although he saw Gibbs log two more carries than him Monday night, the former should continue in a dependable role in a Week 6 road showdown with the Cowboys following a Week 5 bye.