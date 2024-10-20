David Montgomery News: Deals with adversity in Week 7 win

Montgomery rushed nine times for 31 yards and brought in three of four targets for 39 yards in the Lions' 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Montgomery missed time in the first half with a knee injury, and although he was able to return, he was significantly outpaced by backfield mate Jahmyr Gibbs (160 total yards, two rushing TDs). Montgomery then nearly cost the Lions the game with his rare fourth-quarter fumble, which the Vikings' Ivan Pace was able to scoop up and return 36 yards for a touchdown. Montgomery's rush attempts and rushing yards were both season lows and he also failed to score for the first time this season, but he'll have a chance at getting back on track with a full workload in Week 8 home matchup against the Titans.