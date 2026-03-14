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David Montgomery News: Gets upgraded deal with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Montgomery and Texans agreed to terms on a two-year, $16.5 million contract Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per Wilson, Montgomery's new deal comes with a $6.5 million signing bonus, $1.5 million guaranteed in 2026 and $2.5 million guaranteed in 2027. The new contract comes nearly two weeks after the Texans acquired Montgomery from the Lions in exchange for Juice Scruggs, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick. With Joe Mixon (foot) being released by the Texans on March 6 and Nick Chubb entering free agency, Montgomery and Woody Marks are slated to serve as Houston's top backfield options for the 2026 season.

David Montgomery
Houston Texans
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