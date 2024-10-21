David Montgomery News: Knee not a long-term concern

Speaking with the media Monday, coach Dan Campbell said there's no long-term concern about the knee injury David Montgomery suffered in Sunday's win over the Vikings, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Campbell said Montgomery took a knee to the back of his knee and suffered a "bad bruise," per Rogers. Montgomery was briefly forced to leave the win over Minnesota, but he was able to return to the game after being checked by the medical staff. Montgomery rushed a season-low nine times for 61 yards and added 3-39-0 on four targets in the pass game. It was his first game without a touchdown this season. Jahmyr Gibbs was able to pick up more of the slack with Montgomery hobbled, finishing with 160 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 19 touches. Montgomery sounds like he should be fine for next Sunday's game against the Titans, but he could have his practice reps dialed back this week.