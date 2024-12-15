Fantasy Football
David Montgomery headshot

David Montgomery News: Limited by game script

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Montgomery rushed the ball five times for four yards in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills. He added four receptions on four targets for 31 yards.

The Lions fell behind quickly in the contest and they attempted only 15 rushes as a result. That left Montgomery largely uninvolved, though he did top 30 receiving yards for the fourth straight game. A Week 16 matchup against the Bears should allow a more balanced offensive gameplan for the Lions, with Montgomery returning to a more typical level of involvement.

David Montgomery
Detroit Lions
