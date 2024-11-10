David Montgomery News: Punches in short TD on SNF

Montgomery rushed 12 times for 32 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 yards off of one reception in Sunday's 26-23 win over Houston.

Montgomery didn't have his finest game on the ground, but a short score in the third quarter helped round out a solid fantasy performance overall. The thunder of Detroit's two-star backfield saw 13 touches to Jahmyr Gibbs' 21, with the two backs being used in tandem as head coach Dan Campbell often does. Montgomery could see a more favorable game script when the 7-1 Lions host the 2-8 Jaguars next Sunday.