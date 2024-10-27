David Montgomery News: Saves day with early score

Montgomery rushed the ball nine times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans. He added on reception on one target for five yards and also recorded a three-yard touchdown pass.

The Lions had an odd game script to work with, as they were handed several short fields by their defense and special teams. Volume was limited across the board, and Montgomery turned in a muted stat line as a result. Still, he found the end zone twice, first with a seven-yard run. He then added a three-yard pass to Sam LaPorta on a trick play just before halftime. Montgomery has at least one touchdown in six of seven games this season, and his role is extremely valuable in the explosive Detroit offense.