David Montgomery News: Surpasses 100 total yards Thursday

Montgomery (shoulder) rushed 21 times for 88 yards while catching all three of his targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Bears.

Montgomery showed no ill effects from the shoulder injury that prompted him to exit in the third quarter of Detroit's 24-6 Week 12 win over the Colts. His 21 carries easily surpassed his season average of 13.2 rushing attempts heading into this game, and he topped Jahmyr Gibbs by one rushing yard for the team lead. After being held without a rushing touchdown Thursday for only the third time this season, Montgomery will look to get back into the end zone Week 14 against the Packers on Thursday Night Football.