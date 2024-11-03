David Montgomery News: Totals 96 yards in win

Montgomery rushed the ball 17 times for 73 yards in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers. He added three receptions on three targets for 23 yards.

Montgomery paced the Detroit backfield in sloppy conditions, accounting for 20 touches as opposed to 12 for Jahmyr Gibbs. That marked his highest carry total since Week 3, and he was steady with the opportunity by averaging 4.3 yards per carry with a long gain of 12. However, he did fail to find the end zone for the second time in his last three contests, which has limited his fantasy output in the split backfield.