David Montgomery News: Two more touchdowns in win

Montgomery rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all three targets for 20 yards in the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Montgomery once again found himself in the end zone in the Lions' lopsided win, making multiple trips via his two- and six-yard runs in the first half. The veteran back was also more involved than usual as a receiver, with his three receptions tying for his second-highest figure of the season in that category. Montgomery's ultra-reliable red-zone role will keep him as a highly viable fantasy asset in all formats heading into a Week 12 road matchup against the Colts.