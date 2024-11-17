Fantasy Football
David Montgomery News: Two more touchdowns in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Montgomery rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all three targets for 20 yards in the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Montgomery once again found himself in the end zone in the Lions' lopsided win, making multiple trips via his two- and six-yard runs in the first half. The veteran back was also more involved than usual as a receiver, with his three receptions tying for his second-highest figure of the season in that category. Montgomery's ultra-reliable red-zone role will keep him as a highly viable fantasy asset in all formats heading into a Week 12 road matchup against the Colts.

