Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Moore headshot

David Moore Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Moore (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

With Xavier Legette (hip) not practicing and unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, there's a chance for Moore to regain a regular spot in three-wide formations if he clears concussion protocol. In the event that doesn't happen, Deven Thompkins and Dan Chisena are Carolina's healthy depth receivers.

David Moore
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now