David Moore Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Moore (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Xavier Legette (hip) is out, and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable, so Moore could be looking at every-down wideout snaps if he's able to gain clearance for Sunday. He was able to practice fully Friday, suggesting Moore has a good chance to suit up versus Arizona. Moore has posted a 28-286-1 receiving line on 50 targets this season.