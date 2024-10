Moore (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Moore logged a trio of limited practices this week. The journeyman wideout is coming off back-to-back games with two catches, and notably, No. 1 receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle/ribs) is also listed as questionable for Sunday. If Moore misses any time, practice squad players Dan Chisena. Praise Olatoke and Deven Thompkins could be candidates to be elevated.