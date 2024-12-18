David Moore Injury: Sustains concussion
Moore (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Moore appears to have a picked up a concussion in the Panthers' loss the Cowboys on Sunday, despite playing 28 offensive snaps and catching two of his four targets for 19 yards. The veteran wideout's limited session Wednesday is promising, but he still must clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 16, when the Panthers play the Cardinals.
