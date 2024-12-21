David Moore Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Moore (concussion) is expected to be available for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moore was a limited participant during practice Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as a full participant Friday. He still has to be cleared by an independent neurologist before suiting up again, and his official availability will not be revealed until 90 minutes prior to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Rookie wideout Xavier Legette (hip) has already been ruled out. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable, but he is also expected to suit up, per Schefter. Expect veteran Adam Thielen to lead this receiving corps while Moore and Coker round out this starting unit.