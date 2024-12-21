Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Moore headshot

David Moore Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Moore (concussion) is expected to be available for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moore was a limited participant during practice Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as a full participant Friday. He still has to be cleared by an independent neurologist before suiting up again, and his official availability will not be revealed until 90 minutes prior to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Rookie wideout Xavier Legette (hip) has already been ruled out. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable, but he is also expected to suit up, per Schefter. Expect veteran Adam Thielen to lead this receiving corps while Moore and Coker round out this starting unit.

David Moore
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now