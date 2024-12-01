David Moore News: Another impressive outing vs. Bucs

Moore caught five of his nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

With rookie Jalen Coker (quadriceps) missing his second consecutive game in Week 13, Moore served as Carolina's No. 3 wide receiver, finishing with the second-most targets on the team. The veteran wideout has now recorded back-to-back games with nine or more targets, tallying 121 yards across 11 receptions during that span. Coker has yet to return to practice since sustaining this quadriceps injury, making it likely that Moore will continue to see increased opportunities in the Panthers' WR room during a Week 14 matchup against a red-hot Eagles team.