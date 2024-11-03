Fantasy Football
David Moore headshot

David Moore News: Catches two passes vs. Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 4:46pm

Moore caught two of his four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Saints.

The veteran served as Carolina's No. 3 wide receiver Sunday after Diontae Johnson was traded to the Ravens on Oct. 29, but the increase in playing time didn't translate to higher production. Moore has now accumulated 11 receptions for 93 yards through the Panthers' first nine games this season. His role on Carolina's offense could diminish once Adam Thielen (hamstring) returns from injured reserve in the coming weeks.

David Moore
Carolina Panthers
